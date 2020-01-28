KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A longtime Chiefs fan has just won tickets to Super Bowl LIV in Miami!
Janel Carbajo of Spring Hill was one of six national finalists for Ford Hall of Fans at the beginning of the month. She has had season tickets for the past 30 years.
Carbajo and two other finalists, one from Tampa Bay and the other from Denver, also won tickets to the big game.
You best know Carbajo for her puppets that she brings with her to every game. One puppet is a Chiefs player and the other puppet is the opponent of who the Chiefs are playing that week.
She has the puppets punching each other and is quite the local celebrity.
