MIAMI, FL (KCTV) -- We've been following the story of a Chiefs superfan who adds a little punch to her cheers.
The Chiefs Puppet Lady was a finalist for the Ford Hall of Fans and today she found out she won.
KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers caught up to her in Miami just after she got the news.
Not only does the Chiefs fan get to watch her team in the Super Bowl, she gets to become a part of their history.
A knock at the door brought good news to Janel Carbajo.
“Oh my God, I cried my eyes out!” she said. “It was just touching.”
After all, it's not every day you find out you've made it into a hall of fame.
Now, the woman known as the Chiefs Puppet Lady can celebrate with her two sidekicks and enjoy the NFL fan experience with the rest of those in Miami who are loyal to KC.
“It's wonderful!” she said. “Miami is awesome.”
Her punchy pals have become so recognizable, even Hall of Famers like Broncos great Terrell Davis want to try them on.
“They were quite entertained by the puppets,” she said. “They enjoyed it. I got to meet Jan Stenerud, Don Shula, Will Shields.”
There's pictures to take and memories to make, plus a trophy to see before her team brings it home. It’s all because of what a Chiefs fans and her puppets mean to KC.
“I'm so excited to represent my Chiefs in Canton, Ohio,” she said. “It's awesome.”
Carbajo is so excited for this game, she even brought backup puppets just in case.
