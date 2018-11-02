KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs will travel to Cleveland this weekend to play in their first of two consecutive games against last-placed teams.
Kansas City opened the week as an 8.5 point favorite, and it's unlikely that Sunday's game will offer a thrilling offensive battle, but every snap counts with the undefeated Los Angeles Rams looming in week 11.
A few things you should know as the Chiefs travel to Cleveland:
THE BROWNS HAVE MADE SEVERAL IMPORTANT PERSONNEL CHANGES
Two press releases. One hour.
That’s all it took for the Browns to light the NFL news cycle on fire as they announced they would be parting ways with head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley Monday afternoon.
The timing of these moves was unprecedented considering the team is on track to post its best record since 2014, especially given that Jackson retained his title after recording just one win in the two seasons prior.
In their absence, here’s what the Browns’ coaching staff will look like on Sunday:
Interim Head Coach: Gregg Williams (prev. DC)
Offensive Coordinator: Freddie Kitchens (prev. QB coach)
Defensive Coordinator: Gregg Williams
All of these changes will play a large role in the game against Kansas City, however the most notable will likely be naming Kitchens as OC. Kitchens has been coaching since 1999, but has never been a coordinator and has only called plays in one NFL game — the Browns’ fourth preseason game this year.
Having a first-time NFL coordinator on the sidelines isn’t necessarily a disaster in the making, as evidenced by the Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy, who has the league’s top offense (though having Andy Reid and four superstars on your offense might also help).
As for Williams, his defense started off to a promising start, recording 6 takeaways in week one and posting impressive numbers that had his defense ranked second in total defense going into week eight. That hasn’t translated into wins, Sunday the team allowed 16 unanswered points to the Steelers and claimed its third-consecutive loss, fifth overall.
It will be interesting to see if Williams deviates from the Haley’s usual player-oriented playcalling that boasts a balanced run/pass ratio this weekend. Regardless of what he does, it’s likely that this will be another game to forget for Cleveland’s front office.
CHIEFS’ OFFENSE SHOULD CONTINUE TO GET FANCY WITH IT, FORGET STAT LINE
After Sammy Watkins’ 107-yard, two-touchdown performance against Denver on Sunday, many turned to the internet to ask if the speedy receiver was truly living up to the cost of his $48 million contract.
The answer, at least from a wider perspective, is yes.
Watkins has the ability to put up 1,300-plus yards every season, and the Chiefs paid a premium for that ability when they made him the fifth-highest-paid receiver in the league last offseason. However, in this current offense he will likely never come close to that ceiling, and from what we’ve seen so far it’s because the Chiefs’ offense is loaded with other threats.
However, the snaps that don’t result in a reception or touch for Watkins, Hill, Hunt, etc. are anything but wasted. Kansas City has benefited from the creativity of Bieniemy and Reid this season, sending opposing defenses into a total meltdown by utilizing their most dangerous athletes unconventionally.
We bore witness to this when the Chiefs hosted Jacksonville in week five. The Kansas City offense continued to implement jet sweeps, a pre-snap motion that pulls a receiver — in this case Watkins — behind the offensive line and in front of the quarterback and running back, who are in a normal spread alignment.
This opens up several options that can leave the defense guessing:
1. The ball is snapped directly to Watkins, who runs outside of the right tackle.
2. Mahomes takes the snap around the left side with Hunt behind him as part of an option play.
3. Mahomes completes a play-action pass to Hill, who has blazed past his assignment.
This is one of many examples that Reid and company have put in place this season, and there’s likely much more that we haven’t seen yet.
All that to say this: As long as it works and the team is winning, no contract amount or stat line truly matters. When this many weapons are available for an offense, it becomes a nightmare for opposing defenses and the Chiefs should utilize creative play calling against Cleveland as much as possible.
This potency of this offense should be especially apparent come Sunday, as Cleveland has had turmoil in the locker room over what its defense should be running against pass-first offenses.
BAKER MAYFIELD OFFERS A BIG OPPORTUNITY FOR CHIEFS’ D-LINE
Sunday will mark the first time Mayfield and Mahomes have met since 2016, when Mahomes’ Texas Tech Red Raiders invited Mayfield’s Oklahoma Sooners down to Lubbock, Texas.
What ensued will forever be one of the greatest offensive games in NCAA history. The two quarterbacks combined for 1,383 yards, the two teams for 1,708 yards, both of which stand as all-time FBS records.
Chiefs fans are familiar with the rest of the story for Mahomes, but what about Mayfield?
After making his first NFL appearance in a thrilling comeback win against the Jets in week three, Mayfield has seen his fair share of ups and downs.
He is 2-4 as the Browns’ starter with eight touchdowns, six interceptions and a total passer rating of 78.9. Certainly not eye-popping numbers, but that doesn’t tell the whole story of his season up to this point.
Mayfield has had flashes of the creative pocket presence and needle-threading accuracy that landed him the first spot on the draft board in April. That said, there is one thing truly holding him back from turning the Browns’ offense into a legitimate threat — sacks.
Every quarterback gets sacked, on average it happens 2.56 times per game. But Mayfield is way above that mark, recording 20 sacks in just 5.25 games played, including three consecutive games with five sacks.
Much of this is the result of his own youthful mistakes in the pocket. Mayfield holds onto the ball slightly longer than the NFL average, though the time difference is minimal (0.08 seconds through week seven). The real issue is simply that he tends to misread route timing, missing many slant and curls routes that are designed for a quick release and instead result in Mayfield getting dragged to the ground.
Chiefs fans haven’t seen much of this given Mahomes’ uncanny ability to flee the pocket and make a play. Don’t expect to see the same from Mayfield. He has left the pocket just 9 times in 252 dropbacks so far this season.
This situation presents itself to Kansas City at the perfect time, as the defense is coming off a season-high five sacks and has a defensive line that is completely healthy as of Friday morning.
Despite this bright spot, the Chiefs are still ranked 29th in pass defense and are last in pass yards allowed in road games. A breakout performance will be anything but out of reach for Mayfield.
The Chiefs and Browns are scheduled to kickoff on Sunday, Nov. 4 at noon CT. Full coverage of the game can be found on KCTV5.
