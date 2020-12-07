KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs will sell tickets to potential home games for the 2020 playoffs beginning this week.
After continued discussion and evaluation with the Kansas City Health Department and city officials, tickets for all potential postseason games will be sold under the same reduced capacity as the regular season, the team said Thursday.
Season ticket holders will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase the “Playoff Pack,” which includes tickets for all three potential home playoff games, beginning on Dec. 7, in order of tenure.
The three-game Pack includes the same pod of seats for each game – a Wild Card Round, Divisional Round and the AFC Championship Game.
There is a “Pay as We Play” payment option which the organization will not charge buyers until each game is confirmed. Fans can also pay in full for two playoff games.
Any tickets remaining will be released as single-game tickets on Dec. 11 to Jackson County taxpayers at 8 a.m. and the general public at noon.
Ticket pods contain up to six seats.
