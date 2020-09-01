KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Chiefs Super Bowl LIV rings were handed out Tuesday evening at Arrowhead Stadium.
Each player was announced one-by-one, but they weren't allowed to open up the boxes the rings came in until they all had their boxes and Clark Hunt counted them down together.
But here's a look at the finished product.
This is Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid's second Super Bowl ring, but first as a head coach. He won one as an assistant with the Green Bay Packers.
When Reid was asked Tuesday afternoon when he'd wear the diamond-encrusted masterpiece, he says he's not afraid to use it to pull a few strings.
“You wear it for special occasions, or if you want a free cheeseburger. You point right there and show them the ring and you might get one. I had a sneak peek at one and I know what it looks like on paper, but I look forward to seeing it like we all look forward to seeing it," Reid said.
