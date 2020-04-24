KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Chiefs made a new addition to the roster Thursday, selecting the only running back with the last pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Why go with a running back in the first round when the Chiefs already have four others on the roster? Because general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid believe Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of Louisiana State University can be a franchise back, and they're not the only ones.

A video posted by the team Friday shows Veach, Reid and CEO Clark Hunt talking to Edwards-Helaire and letting him know he has the support of a certain Super Bowl MVP.

"Coach and I were thinking your way, and then we texted Pat and asked him who he wanted. I need one name. and he just said ‘Clyde,’” Veach said in the video.

It was Clyde all along! pic.twitter.com/l5WW4TsRzF — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 24, 2020

There's another big thing Veach, Reid, Hunt and Mahomes all agree on about Edwards-Helaire, his resemblance to another running back that played under Andy Reid in Philadelphia.

"I told coach and I said, ‘Wait until you finish your work on this guy. He's going to remind you of Brian Westbrook,’ and he called me back and said, ‘He's better than Brian,’” Veach told KCTV5 News. “And that's no slight to Westbrook. He's a unique talent and the guys explosive and he can make stuff out of nothing."

Those are some high expectations from a rookie, but Edwards-Helaire said he’s up for the challenge.

Last year at LSU as a junior, he played in 15 games, with 215 carries for 1414 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, plus 55 catches for 455 yards, and another score. He's a Swiss Army knife, and the Baton Rouge native thinks he will be the perfect fit for Andy Reid's offense.

"Watching the KC offense last year, they were big on getting the running back the ball in space,” he said. “The back can get out and run a route, and that's absolutely where I do most of my damage and that's what Kansas City is built on."