KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The NFL said Sunday that the Chiefs will play the Patriots Monday evening.
According to the NFL, the Chiefs will take on the Patriots Monday night with a 6:05 p.m. kickoff. You can watch the game on KCTV5 News.
October 4, 2020
The Falcons with play the Packers Monday night as well with a 7:50 p.m. kick off.
