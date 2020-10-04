CHIEFS-RAVENS

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The NFL said Sunday that the Chiefs will play the Patriots Monday evening.

According to the NFL, the Chiefs will take on the Patriots Monday night with a 6:05 p.m. kickoff. You can watch the game on KCTV5 News.

The Falcons with play the Packers Monday night as well with a 7:50 p.m. kick off.

