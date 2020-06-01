KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Just a few months after Chiefs players were leading a parade down KC streets celebrating a Super Bowl victory, people took to the streets again, but this time in protests of police brutality.

Now two of the biggest names on the Kansas City roster – MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defense star Chris Jones – are taking to social media to weigh in on the unrest being seeing in KC and around the country.

Mahomes started his message sending blessings to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmad Aubrey, three recent victims of racial and police violence, adding that that “senseless murders that we have witnessed are wrong and cannot continue in our country.”

After expressing his gratitude for growing up in locker rooms around people from “every race, every background,” Mahomes wished the same for the county, saying he hopes America “can learn from the injustices that we have witnessed to become more like the locker room where everyone is accepted.”

“We all need to treat each other like brothers and sisters, and become something better,” he added. “Let’s be the world where my little sister, generations to come and even my future kids will grow up never having to experience these tragedies and instead love each other unconditionally.”

Jones also took to social media Monday to express support for the family of Floyd, calling his death unnecessary and tragic.

The Pro Bowl defensive tackle said that he supports those demanding justice for Floyd and “systematic change to a system that has disregarded the lives of African-American men countless times” before noting that while protests can be effective, riots hurt communities.

“While I am filled with outrage at what has transpired and support all of the peaceful protests going on across the country, I want to urge everyone to figure out how we can continue the demand for change and bring an end to this institutional racism without self-destructing our communities and hurting innocent small businesses who all share our feelings and anger,” Jones wrote.

Team officials also put out a new statement on the issue on Monday, telling fans that they were suspending their ReLIV campaign looking back at last year's championship season so everyone"collective attention" could be directed at "the important conversations that are happening in our country."

The club said it hopes that the "senseless murders" of Floyd, Taylor and Arbery serve as a reminder of the inequality that exists in America and that everyone can take the opportunity and responsibility to advocate for change.

"Part of the mission of the Chiefs is to 'Unite Our Community,' and we need unity more than ever," the statement read. "We will get back to bringing you updates and an inside look at your team in the days to come, but for now, we encourage you to listen to, learn from, and most importantly, love one another."