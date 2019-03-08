KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Chiefs have officially asked the NFL to change their overtime rules.
Teams submitted their 2019 proposals to change rules on Friday.
The Chiefs officially asked for two changes.
One asks the NFL “to amend Rule 16 to (1) allow both teams the opportunity to possess the ball at least one time in overtime, even if the first team to possess the ball in overtime scores a touchdown; (2) eliminate overtime for preseason; and (3) eliminate overtime coin toss so that winner of initial coin toss to begin game may choose whether to kick or receive, or which goal to defend.”
The other asks “to amend Rule 15, Section 2, to add review of personal fouls (called or not called on the field) as plays subject to coaches’ challenge in the instant replay system.”
To view what other teams proposed, click here.
