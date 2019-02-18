KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Members of the Kansas City Chiefs front office will have their work cut out for them if they want to revitalize one of the worst defenses in franchise history this off season.
The Chiefs finished 31st in yards allowed (6,488) and 24th in points allowed (421) during the 2018 season. Both of those marks rank as one of the worst in franchise history and represent a historic collapse from a defense that ranked in the top seven in both categories just three years ago.
However, if the Chiefs can do anything well it's draft premier athletes. Between 2008 and 2017, the Chiefs drafted more Pro Bowlers (13) than any other team in the NFL. That’s 16 percent of the team’s total picks, almost double the league average of 9 percent.
Kansas City will enter the 2019 NFL Draft with seven total picks, front loaded so that two will come at the end of the second round.
The 2019 draft class is stacked with defensive talent, including plenty of elite defensive backs. While Kansas City is unlikely to spend all of their picks on the defensive side of the ball, here are five potential draft picks who could suit up in the red and gold next season:
1. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington (Round 1)
A receiver-turned-cornerback, Murphy has the speed and length to be successful at the NFL level. The redshirt sophomore is 5-foot-11, 182 pounds and has intercepted seven passes in just 20 games at the collegiate level.
In Kansas City, a new 4-3 base scheme would imply that the team will rely much more on a “shutdown” corner who is able to play tight man coverage.
The Draft Network lists Murphy as, “...an elite prospect who can plug into just about any system at play at a high level. Murphy has surreal mobility and polish for a younger prospect. His explosiveness, ball skills and route recognition skills make him a great fit to play in both shallow and short zones.”
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Murphy listed as the No. 24 prospect in this year’s draft.
Murphy’s combine results will play a large role in determining whether or not he falls down to pick No. 29 in April. He could go much higher, especially after finishing his 2018 season as the PAC-12 Championship Game MVP and being named First-Team All-Conference.
The only major drawback on Murphy is a broken foot that kept him sidelined in seven games during the 2017 season.
2. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama (Round 1)
Regarded by many as the top safety in this year’s draft, Thompson is 6-foot-2, 196-pound safety who has provided the Crimson Tide with lengthy range downfield during his three years in Tuscaloosa.
The redshirt junior is coming off a successful 2018 campaign in which he recorded 78 tackles, 2 interceptions and earned AP All-American honors.
Thompson played in man free for a majority of his three seasons in college, something that would be helpful for the Chiefs given Steve Spagnuolo’s emphasis on transitioning to a 4-3 base defense in the upcoming 2019-20 season.
Thompson offers the type of speed and awareness that can completely change how an opposing offense gameplans:
Deionte Thompson showing his range! 🔒🔒🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6wrUnCqIGh— WeAreDBnation (@WeAreDBNation1) October 11, 2018
Five-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Berry has been great for the Chiefs, however age and injuries are beginning to take their toll. Picking up a player like Thompson late in the first round could provide some much-needed depth moving forward.
3. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson (Round 2-3)
Already garnering comparisons to the Minnesota Vikings’ Linval Joseph, Lawrence is a 6-foot-4, 340-pound interior lineman with some enormous potential.
Lawrence is coming of his third season at Clemson, where he recorded 36 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2018. In 2016 Lawrence made 63 total tackles with 7 sacks, good enough to earn ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
What’s most impressive about Lawrence is his athleticism. Irony aside that a pro athlete should be described as anything else, NFL reporter Ric Tapia reported that Lawrence can rep 225 pounds on the bench press 36 times, which would’ve ranked fourth overall at last year’s NFL Combine. The man gifted the nickname “biscuit” (short for “a biscuit short of 350”) by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney also clocked a speedy 4.95-second 40-yard dash.
On the field, Lawrence stands out as one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the NCAA. He uses his strength effectively when bull rushing, keeping his pads low and disrupting the pocket in the process:
90 days till #Clemson football. Dexter Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/r5mFx6nrsn— Seldom Used Reserve (@seldomusedrsrv) June 3, 2018
Kansas City is expected to line up with a pressure-heavy front seven next year, and Lawrence seems to fit into that plan. After solidifying the secondary in round one, the Chiefs could decide to use the 61st or 63rd overall pick on the front end of the defense.
4. Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia (Round 3-4)
Thornhill is regarded by many scouting experts as one of the biggest defensive “sleepers” in this year’s draft class.
The 6-foot, 210-pound safety was recently named on the Associated Press All-Bowl team after recording 6 tackles, a pass deflection and a 54-yard interception in the 2018 Belk Bowl against South Carolina. This added to an already impressive 2018 campaign in which Thornhill led the Cavaliers with 98 tackles and 6 interceptions.
Thornhill has collegiate experience at cornerback, box safety and deep safety, making him a versatile asset at the pro level. This pairs well with his uncanny speed (his 3-cone time would rank tenth out of the last five NFL Combines, though the time is unofficial), which allowed him to put pressure in the box and become a run-stopping menace for Virginia.
So if all of that is true, why might he slip down to the third or even fourth round? Physicality.
Thornhill’s mental acuity is rivaled by his lack of playmaking ability. His methodical play style offers a huge red flag as he enters the NFL, where pace of play is twice that of the collegiate game. While he’s able to recognize coverage well, he often shies away from making a big block or is unable to deliver the type of big-time hit that has brought attention to players like Deionte Thompson.
Thornhill is not an athlete who would immediately step in and be a playmaker at the NFL level, but instead would benefit greatly from a year or two under a veteran defensive back (Eric Berry).
5. Daniel Wise, DT, Kansas (Round 5-7)
It’s nearly impossible to find an athlete who works harder than Daniel Wise. After entering Kansas as an unranked recruit, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound lineman has become a staple of the Jayhawks defense.
Wise was listed on the All-Conference team following a monster 2017 season in which he finished with 54 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He finished top 10 in the Big Twelve Conference for both sacks (5) and tackles for loss (16,12) during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
His stats are impressive, but can’t account for his on-the-field hustle:
These kinds of plays warm my heart. Love the effort here from #Kansas DT Daniel Wise. High-motor kid who is stout at the poa. He can play for me any day. pic.twitter.com/V9WOwxmdnm— Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) May 24, 2018
Wise shared his mentality with a KU athletics reporter in the summer of 2016, two months before the start of his record-breaking 2017 season.
“We’d run, lift, do drills,” Wise said. “We don’t take any time off. No time to sleep. Can’t afford to. I had that attitude all break. Can’t sleep, gotta eat.”
Wise does have his fair share of setbacks that include an inability to fill out gaps in the line, resulting in a sub-par rush defense. Many scouts have also noted a tendency to set too high during rushes, allowing Wise to get uprooted or “pancaked” by opposing linemen. Neither of these are deal-breaking flaws, especially for a day three pick, however until they’re fixed they could prevent Wise from taking a meaningful number of snaps in Kansas City.
Kansas City is likely to lean towards adding depth to the running back and tight end positions as the draft enters day three. If Veach and company feel comfortable with previous selections, they may be willing to take a chance on an athletic playmaker with a great work ethic like Wise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.