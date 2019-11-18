KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Chiefs will have to wait a few hours longer to come home to Arrowhead Stadium when they face their longtime rival Oakland Raiders.
The game originally scheduled for a noon start on December 1 will now kick off at 3:25 p.m. The game will air on KCTV5.
The game will be Kansas City’s first in front of a home crowd in nearly a month following trips to Nashville where they lost to the Titans, Monday’s trip to Mexico City to take on the Chargers and the team’s bye week.
Arrowhead, historically one of the toughest stadiums for teams to visit, has not been as big of an asset for Kansas City this season, with the Chiefs going 2-3 at home so far this season.
Kansas City still has AFC West games against Denver and the Chargers slated at Arrowhead. The Chiefs beat the Raiders in Oakland earlier this season 28-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.