KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, the Chiefs announced their roster moves to get to the 53-player roster that is mandated by the NFL. 

Here is the full list they posted online: 

Waived

Anderson, Zayne (DB - Brigham Young)

Bootle, Dicaprio (DB - Nebraska)

Buechele, Shane (QB - Southern Methodist)

Character, Marlon (DB - Louisville)

Clark, Tyler (DT - Georgia)

Clemons, Rodney (DB - Southern Methodist)

Cobb, Omari (LB - Marshall)

Edwards, Austin (DE - Ferris State)

Ffrench, Maurice (WR - Pittsburgh)

Gore, Derrick (RB - Louisiana-Monroe)

Harris, Demone (DE - Buffalo)

Key, Devon (DB - Western Kentucky)

Keyes, BoPete (DB - Tulane)

Miller, Wyatt (T - Central Florida)

Powell, Cornell (WR - Clemson)

Schoen, Dalton (WR - Kansas State)

Shepherd, Darrius (WR - North Dakota State)

Smith, Emmanuel (LB - Vanderbilt)

Thompson, Darwin (RB - Utah State)

Wanogho, Prince Tega (T - Auburn)

Ward, Tim (DE - Old Dominion)

Williams, Darryl (C - Mississippi State)

Released

Dieter, Gehrig (WR - Alabama)

Kemp, Marcus (WR - Hawaii)

Chiefs Bears Football

Kansas City Chiefs' Gehrig Dieter and Patrick Mahomes sit on the bench before a preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Chicago. 

Reserve/Non-Football Injury

Herring, Malik (DE - Georgia)

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

Long, Kyle (G - Oregon)

Traded to New England Patriots

Durant, Yasir

