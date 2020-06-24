KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Chiefs made the official announcement Wednesday that the team is moving their training camp from St. Joseph back to Kansas City.

In a statement on the team’s website, Chiefs officials said they “looked at every avenue to return to Missouri Western State University” after the NFL determined earlier this summer to have clubs hold training camp at their team facilities.

KC noted it even directly appealed to league officials to keep camp in St. Joe, but as conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continued to evolve around the country, the team determined the best option was to stay at the training complex.

Shortly after the Chiefs victory in Super Bowl LIV, the team and the college signed a news multi-year extension to keep training camp in St. Joseph.

While this will be the first time in a decade that training camp has not been held at Missouri Western, the Chiefs noted in the statement that they are determined to return to St. Joseph after a year.

“We appreciate the overwhelming support of Chiefs Kingdom and the St. Joseph community and look forward to returning to Missouri Western State University in preparation for the 2021 season," it read.

Officials at the school also released a statement, stating that while they looked forward to the 11th year of hosting the team on campus, they still “look forward to rooting on our defending Super Bowl champs throughout this coming season and welcoming them back to our campus in July 2021 and beyond.”

This is just the latest challenge the ongoing pandemic has put in front of the Chiefs and the rest of the NFL. The NFL draft became a virtual experience in April, and teams have also went virtual with their offseason workouts.

There has been no word yet from the team as to what kind of fan access will be available due to coronavirus concerns.

It has been 30 years since the last time the Chiefs held training camp in the Kansas City metro, when the team wrapped up camp in 1990 ending a long-term arrangement with William Jewell College in Liberty.