NASHVILLE, TN (KCTV) -- The Chiefs made their three final draft picks today after making three on Friday evening.
Rounds six and seven of the NFL draft were held on Saturday afternoon.
For their 201st overall pick, the Chiefs selected CB Rashad Fenton from South Carolina.
For their 214th pick, they selected RB Darwin Thompson from Utah State.
For their final pick, the 216th overall, they selected OL Nick Allegretti from Illinois.
The draft is always a tricky process, but it’s one Brett Veach might be wired for. Before choosing today’s picks, Veach had a busy Friday night tying to add to what he hopes is a super bowl roster.
After trading picks with the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City selected Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman with the 56th pick.
They made another addition to their defense by taking Juan Thornhill from Virginia with the 63rd overall pick.
Then, the Chiefs went for size in the third round, taking St. Louis native Khalen Saunders from Western Illinois with the 84th overall pick.
“Had you told me before the night started we’d end up with these three players, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Veach said last night.
That type of talk from Veach might be standard protocol, but two picks on day two simply fell into the Chiefs lap.
Veach wanted a corner in the second round, but safety Thornhill was too good to pass up.
“I felt like I had the potential to go first round, but I had to wait a little bit longer,” he said. “When they gave me that call, I was really excited to be able to get that.”
“The board kind of went just like we thought. I think the one surprise is Saunders was still available. We had him kind of right in that mid-two to low-two level. The fact that he fell to three, we were kind of like, ‘Wow.’”
The chiefs had to move up to get Hardman and that’s where Veach relies on help.
“They can compute the numbers a lot faster than I can,” he said. “I’ll have to sit there and add and subtract and those guys will just say, ‘Yeah, good value.’”
Before trading up, the Chiefs took a lot of calls for their pick at 61 overall.
Scouts later said those calls were to get Hardman, so the Chiefs took no chances and beat others to the punch.
“We came back at 63 and called those teams back that were calling us at 61 and they said they weren’t interested in trading anymore,” Veach said. “I think we kind of played those cards right.”
Obviously, there are a lot of comparisons being made between Tyreek Hill and Hardman, but Andy Reid said -- as far as receiver ability goes -- Hardman is still pretty raw. So, if he is indeed the “replacement” for Hill, should the chiefs move on, Reid’s got a lot of work to do to get him even close to what Hill could do on the field last season.
