Chiefs Lions Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Detroit. 

 (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Despite missing multiple games this season due to injury, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the top vote-getters in the 2020 Pro Bowl vote after week one.

The NFL said on Wednesday night that Mahomes has received 116,325 votes, second behind Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Mahomes is nearly 30,000 votes behind Jackson, who is considered the front-runner in the MVP race.

Rounding out the top five are Mahomes, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

