KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – It looks like the Chiefs Kingdom will be ruled by Sir Patrick for a long time.

The Kansas City Chiefs have come to an agreement to keep NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes at the QB1 position in KC for the next decade.

The deal was first reported by by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

We have signed QB Patrick Mahomes to a 10 year extension. Mahomes secured with Chiefs for the next 12 seasons. pic.twitter.com/ZsADdVkvxZ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 6, 2020

Mahomes took to social media to confirm the deal as well, simply saying, "Here to Stay..!"

Here to stay. . .! ⏰⏰ pic.twitter.com/mfwMga3Kl0 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 6, 2020

Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt called the signing significant and described Mahomes as, "one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform."

“This is a significant moment for our franchise and for the Chiefs Kingdom,” CHunt said. “Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports. With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform."

Hunt also noted that as much impact Mahomes has had on the field, he continues to work off the field for the betterment of Kansas City.

"He’s an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come,” he said.

The 10-year extension will keep Mahomes at Arrowhead through 2031. General Manager Brett Veach said getting the signing completed, "has been a priority for us for quite a while now.”

"I’ve said from the beginning that Patrick is one of the most impressive players I’ve ever scouted, but I don’t think anyone could have envisioned everything he’s brought to our football team and community," Veach said in a release. "His abilities are so rare, and to couple that with an incredible personality is outstanding."

The general manager added that the team wanted to continue to make sure that the offense would continue to include the explosive talents that Mahomes has used to set records in his first two seasons as the starting play caller.

"We’re going to continue to do everything we can to surround him with talent, and this deal provides us more flexibility to do that," Veach explained. "He’s obviously an integral part to our success and we’re thrilled he’s going to be the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs for a long time."

Head coach Andy Reid also spoke highly of the deal and Mahomes, noting that QB1 was not only an incredible athlete on the field, but that he brought out the best in the rest of the team.

“I’ve had the privilege of coaching a lot of incredible athletes and special people in my career, and Patrick is without question on that list of players.” Reid said. “The best part is he’s still early in his career. He’s a natural leader and always grinding, whether that’s on the field, in the weight room or watching film, he wants to be the best. He’s a competitor and his teammates feed off his energy. He makes us all better as an organization and we are blessed he’s going to be our quarterback for years to come.”

Reid has seen this kind of long-term deal in the past. He was in charge in Philadelphia when the Eagles signed quarterback Donovan McNabb to a 12-year, $115 million deal in 2002.

McNabb took the team to the Super Bowl in 2004, but after a spate of injures was traded after the 2009 season and retired after the 2011 season, two years shy of the dozen the original deal planned.

Many pundits have speculated that a deal for Mahomes, who scored 50 touchdowns while throwing for more than 5,000 yards in his first season as a starter, would shatter league salary records.

Currently, four of the top five highest-paid players in the league are quarterbacks, with Dak Prescott from Dallas topping the list with an expected $31,409,000 salary for a 1-year contract.

Schefter has reported that the extension would be valued at more than $450 million. In the announcement confirming the deal the team did not share any financial terms.

Patrick Mahomes' 10-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs is worth over $400 million in total, per league sources.The more significant question is, How much over $400 million? — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

A tweet from the account tied to agent Leigh Steniberg's firm announced some details of the deal, which include $477 million in guarantee mechanisms, a no trade clause and other enhancements that drives to total value of the deal to over $503 million, the first half-billion-dollar deal in profession sports history.

HALF A BILLION. This is from his agent. @KCTV5 https://t.co/qSav7BUeSr — Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) July 6, 2020

The ongoing planning on what was going to happen with Mahomes long-term deal has also led to questions for KC as to the future of defensive tackle Chris Jones. The team put the franchise tag on Jones in order to keep him in Kansas City as they negotiate his contract extension.

There has been concern that Jones could opt to sit out for the season, which gathered even more fuel after a tweet from the DT last week mentioning New York Jets running back Le'Von Bell, who did the same thing during negations with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2018 season.

Or I won’t play. @LeVeonBell told me about this — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) July 1, 2020

In his four seasons in Kansas City, Jones has been a defensive force, tallying 33 sacks and 97 tackles for the Chiefs.