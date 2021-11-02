melvin ingram cropped.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs snagged some help at the outside linebacker position Tuesday morning, landing former Pro Bowl linebacker Melvin Ingram from the Steelers ahead of the afternoon's NFL trade deadline.

The deal was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who said the Chiefs parted with a sixth-round draft pick in exchange for Ingram, who's on a one-year deal. The Chiefs later Tweeted out a picture of Melvin Ingram while welcoming him to Chiefs Nation.

Ingram, 32, is in his 10th year in the league, and has amassed 50 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and three interceptions. He was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl each year from 2017 to 2019, but was placed on injured reserve twice last year following consecutive knee injuries.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.