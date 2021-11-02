KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs snagged some help at the outside linebacker position Tuesday morning, landing former Pro Bowl linebacker Melvin Ingram from the Steelers ahead of the afternoon's NFL trade deadline.
The deal was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who said the Chiefs parted with a sixth-round draft pick in exchange for Ingram, who's on a one-year deal. The Chiefs later Tweeted out a picture of Melvin Ingram while welcoming him to Chiefs Nation.
Ingram, 32, is in his 10th year in the league, and has amassed 50 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and three interceptions. He was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl each year from 2017 to 2019, but was placed on injured reserve twice last year following consecutive knee injuries.
We have acquired DE Melvin Ingram in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/lUrqOez6KJ— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 2, 2021
Source: The #Steelers are trading Melvin Ingram to the #Chiefs in exchange for a 6th round pick,— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2021
Melvin Ingram had quietly asked to be traded and Pittsburgh accomodated. Now, he lands in KC, which had held talks with the #Steelers for the last few weeks. https://t.co/csZBBRVD70— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2021
