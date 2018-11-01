WILLOUGHBY, OH (KCTV) -- A star of the 7-1 Kansas City Chiefs is getting ready for a homecoming with a generous gift to his old school.
After a standout rookie campaign in 2017, Kareem Hunt is again a huge part of the Chiefs offense for 2018, averaging 74 yards rushing per game and already racking up 5 touchdowns in eight games.
This Sunday will be a return to Cleveland for the running back, who played high school football at Willoughby South outside Cleveland.
To celebrate his return, Hunt gave students at the school 110 tickets to the Chiefs game against the Browns. His mother Stephanie Riggins handed out the tickets to players Wednesday, much to their delight.
"He's always been a role model to us,” senior Cameron Bonseggern said. “I remember watching him when he played here, he was amazing. Still amazing today."
Riggins hopes the gift helps to inspire the student athletes to pursue their own goals.
"My son was one of those young men sitting in that chair, having someone to tell him, work hard, stay focused, you can accomplish all of your dreams," she said.
Riggins said it is also exciting to have her son back home playing in front of his family and friends.
