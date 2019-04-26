KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs held a news conference Friday afternoon welcoming defensive end Frank Clark, though questions on the future of Tyreek Hill filled the room.
The news conference was held the day after audio recordings between Tyreek Hill and his fiancée Crystal Espinal were released by KCTV5 News.
Head coach Andy Reid opened by mentioning that the case against Hill had been reopened before quickly transitioning by saying, “Today is Frank’s day.”
The fifth-year player from Michigan told reporters that he was very impressed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes when the Chiefs played in Seattle last year, saying he was already playing like the MVP of league then, weeks before he officially earned that title.
Clark also said that one of the big drivers for him to come to Kansas City was the thought that he could him a championship with the Chiefs.
General Manager Brett Veach discussed Clark growing up in South Central L.A. and challenge of homelessness, saying that Clark finding his way through that was “truly remarkable.”
“Frank can relate to a lot of people who have gone through some rough times,” Veach said.
Clark has made headlines off the field as well, including allegations of domestic violence in 2014 that led to his dismissal from the Michigan football program.
"You’ve got to own up for what you’ve done,” he said when asked about those incidents. “It’s something you continue to learn and grow from.”
The Chiefs will now move on to the NFL draft, where they are set to make their first pick of the year in the second round.
