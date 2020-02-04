200204_Chiefs title belt with Mahomes.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Chiefs have added the Lamar Hunt and Lombardi trophies to their collections over the last couple of weeks, and now the team has another new piece of hardware.

World Wrestling Entertainment COO Paul Levesque, better known by his in-ring name of Triple H, posted a photo to Twitter Monday of a custom WWE title belt adorned with a Chiefs logo.

In the post, the wrestler-turned-executive congratulated head coach Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and rest of the team, asking them to “bring this title back to the #ChiefsKingdom to celebrate!”

The Chiefs posted their own photo Tuesday, showing the belt had made it to KC and was in the good hands of Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

This is not the first crossover between the Chiefs and the squared circle this season. Tackle Eric Fisher could be seen celebrating a touchdown in the AFC divisional game with a “Stone Cold” Steve Austin-style toast, which has appreciated by the retire superstar.

The title belt will likely be on full display for Wednesday’s Chiefs Championship Parade and Rally. You can see full coverage of the event on KCTV5 starting at 11 a.m.

