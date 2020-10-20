Broncos Chiefs Football

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs are gearing up to head to Denver, where a win over the Broncos would maintain a commanding lead within the division.

Like Arrowhead Stadium, the Broncos' home stadium allows a limited number of fans for the games. Empower Field at Mile High has a capacity of 76,125, but during the pandemic, around 5,700 fans are allowed in.

The game is set for a 3:25 p.m. (CT) kickoff Sunday on CBS.

Record: 5-1 (1st in AFC West)

Total offense: 3rd in NFL

Total defense: 16th in NFL

Record: 2-3 (3rd in AFC West)

Total offense: 29th in NFL

Total defense: 15th in NFL

