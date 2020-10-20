KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs are gearing up to head to Denver, where a win over the Broncos would maintain a commanding lead within the division.
Like Arrowhead Stadium, the Broncos' home stadium allows a limited number of fans for the games. Empower Field at Mile High has a capacity of 76,125, but during the pandemic, around 5,700 fans are allowed in.
The game is set for a 3:25 p.m. (CT) kickoff Sunday on CBS.
Chiefs
Record: 5-1 (1st in AFC West)
Total offense: 3rd in NFL
Total defense: 16th in NFL
Broncos
Record: 2-3 (3rd in AFC West)
Total offense: 29th in NFL
Total defense: 15th in NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.