KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field at Arrowhead Sunday for the AFC Championship they will have fresh turf under their cleats.

The Chiefs groundskeeping crew released a pair of photos Thursday night showing a freshly resodded field.

The crew had not planned on replacing the turf between the AFC Divisional game last Saturday and Sunday’s AFC Championship, but “Mother Nature had other plans.”

+1 
190117_Chiefs-resod_Arrowhead_01.jpg
+1 
190117_Chiefs-resod_Arrowhead_02.jpg

According to groundskeepers, 10 inches of snow from the field and all the snow left in the stadium had to be hauled out on the sidelines after the game.

KCTV5 is the home of the Chiefs for AFC Championship Sunday, with the Price Chopper Pregame Show at 10 a.m., KCTV5 Road to Atlanta at 1 p.m. and kickoff at 5:40 p.m.

