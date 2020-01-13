KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One Chiefs player took two fans beers on Sunday to celebrate a touchdown, that player thanked the fans on Twitter.
The Chiefs celebrated a lot of touchdowns on Sunday, but one in particular still has people talking on Monday.
After the Chiefs scored their seventh touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Eric Fisher grabbed a pair of beers from two fans that were sitting front row behind the end zone and borrowed a move from wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin to celebrate Blake Bell's touchdown.
January 12, 2020
After the game, Fisher went on Twitter to ask Chiefs Kingdom to help him find those fans to thank them.
HOW BOUT THOSE CHIIIEEEEFFFSSSSSS!!!@steveaustinbsr @budweiser @budweiserusa @chiefs #chiefskingdom #kansascity #kc #nfl #chiefs #playoffs #thisbudsforyou #budlight #budweiser #touchdown pic.twitter.com/XrjBrN2x8C— Eric Fisher (@Big_Fish79) January 13, 2020
Chiefs Kingdom did not disappoint and helped Fisher find those two fans.
Thank you! I found em!— Eric Fisher (@Big_Fish79) January 13, 2020
But Fisher wasn't the only one who wanted to track the guys down. Budweiser re-tweeted the video asking for help in finding the fans whose beers were sacrificed.
Help us find the fan whose beers were sacrificed for the shower celebration. We have something special for him. 🍻🚿 https://t.co/lvFSSPkG5g— Budweiser (@budweiserusa) January 12, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.