KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There was nothing typical about tailgating for the Chiefs home opener, no matter where you did it.
Chiefs fans who normally tailgate from Lot D at Arrowhead were spread out on Thursday night. Some went to the game, while the other part of their crew met at what they called “Lot D North.”
Outside of Arrowhead stadium, Chiefs fans celebrated the unveiling of the Super Bowl banner from a distance.
They brought Arrowhead traditions to the garage and driveway while wearing masks and sanitizing between celebrations.
“We’ve all been season ticket holders for about eight years now and we don’t miss many games,” Aaron Fox said.
It was tough missing tonight’s game at Arrowhead.
“Especially after winning a Super Bowl, there is no place you’d rather be other than Arrowhead,” Jeremy Dillon said.
With hopes of returning to Arrowhead when positive COVID-19 case numbers decline, they made the best of cheering from home.
“We busted out the tailgate grill we normally take down to Arrowhead with us,” said Fox. “Cooking, drinking, and having a good time like we would at Arrowhead. But, now we are in the driveway.”
The Lot D crew's tailgates will be smaller and socially distant this year, but their expectations for their Chiefs remain high.
“Run it back! Run it back! That’s what we are going to do,” Dillon said.
