KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Businesses are preparing for hopefully another successful season for the Chiefs.
With attendance for just the first three games set in stone, a popular tailgate caterer doesn’t know what to expect for today and the rest of the season. They don’t know if the limited number of fans at Arrowhead will help or hurt their business.
At LC's Bar-B-Q, there was a good crowd around lunch time and owner L.C. Richardson is predicting a long line of customers tonight, too.
A lot of businesses, especially restaurants, have been struggling during the pandemic. However, LC’s hasn’t slowed down.
“I would say it’s better than we’ve ever had,” Richardson said.
Customers waiting in line today were sporting their Chiefs gear and said they are excited to watch the game at home.
When asked if he thinks having more fans at home will affect his business, Richardson said he hasn’t decided yet.
“It’s hard to say what it might be like,” he said. “I see they keep piling in here and it’s not even noon yet. It seems like it’s going to be a pretty good day, opening day.”
Restaurants aren’t the only ones gearing up for gameday.
Over at Rally House, fans have been stocking up on gear since the Super Bowl and there aren’t any signs of business slowing down.
“Definitely trying to find something red,” said Madeline Lovell, a season ticket holder. “Grey is not going to be enough for the first game.”
However, she said she’ll be watching the game from home. “Little too expensive for me to go to the game today,” she said.
So, she’s picking up some new Chiefs gear instead.
Jennifer Keffer, a Rally House manager in Mission, said fans are lining up outside their doors to get gear right when they open.
“It’s been kind of a little crazy,” she said.
Thanks to online orders while the store was closed, Rally House had new gear for fans when they opened up again.
“They kept ordering things and ordering things and ordering things,” Keffer said. “That made all the difference in the world.”
