KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The "Tomahawk Chop" has been a part of Chiefs games for decades. But the days leading up to the Super Bowl are pushing the chop onto a national stage and people are talking about it.
From the Washington Post to the New York Times, the headlines are creating conversation. When customers at the Rieger broke out into the Chop on gameday in front of a New York Times reporter, owner Howard Hanna is quoted as saying, “It doesn’t show KC pride…it makes us look stupid.”
Even The Kansas City Star called for an end to the Chop. The editorial board of The Star said, “It’s time for a new Chiefs tradition,” and “The divisive chant is racially insensitive and entirely unnecessary.”
Two Chiefs fans KCTV5 News talked to had different views on the Chop.
“It’s not I don’t think ground in a malicious place, but obviously we probably need to start thinking about maybe some better ways to celebrate,” Amanda Acebal said.
“It’s a symbol of Chief’s pride and so I don’t see it as a bad thing,” Terry Rodeghier said.
Some say the fact the team has addressed the issue so many times shows a willingness to understand both sides. Others say it doesn’t matter whether anyone is being intentionally disrespectful or not.
“I think the characterization of it as being non-offensive or not intentionally offensive flies in the face of what native people are saying, right. Which is that it is offensive, it does hurt us,” University of Kansas professor Sarah Deer said.
Deer says she’s hopeful the national coverage may lead to more talk and eventually, change.
“I think the more education we can all get about it, the better. I mean I want my students in my KU classrooms to think critically about mascots, what they mean to our society,” Deer said.
