KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Pro sports are implementing huge changes this year to accommodate crowds. The Chiefs just announced their reduced capacity for the start of the season and the prices that come with those tickets.
It's hard to imagine Arrowhead without scores of rowdy fans.
“We're passionate fans. We love our Chiefs,” season ticket holder Randy Lynch said.
Lynch and his family have been season ticket holders for more than 20 years.
This year the Chiefs couldn't allow season tickets because of social distancing measures, instead they held seats like Lynch's for next year and gave them first dibs on buying single game passes for his seats. They're nearly five times the price around $300.
“That's a lot for a single game ticket,” Lynch said.
A price not everyone in the tailgate group can afford.
“We just decided not to do it this year. We like our group so we're going to tailgate at home,” Lynch said.
The Chiefs are limiting capacity to 22% this year, which means around 16,000 fans coming through the gate. They're also trying to figure out what parking, tailgating and concessions will look like in 2020.
“We understand the response because it's been a significant jump,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.
Donovan told reporters Wednesday that this season's prices are based on an algorithm and were set even before the team announced a reduced capacity. Even with the jump in price, he believes the tickets will only go up on the resell market.
“We're trying to be fair but represent the market,” Donovan said.
The season's not a total loss for Lynch.
“I'm excited to get one ticket to a game,” Lynch said.
After all, he's friends with some Raiders fans whose team won't be hosting any crowds this year.
“He called me up and said can you please get tickets and I said I’ll see what I can do,” Lynch said.
For him, the only thing more than bragging rights is optimism.
“They'll lose. But they'll have fun before the game,” Lynch said.
Especially with this team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.