KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After two consecutive trips to the Super Bowl, Chiefs fans seem eager to return to Arrowhead Stadium.
The team began its ticket presale at 8am Thursday for Jackson County residents and 11am for season ticket holders.
But many fans, like Lori Tochtrop, sought out deals through resellers first thing this morning.
Tochtrop is a lifelong Chiefs fan with two sons who root for the Steelers. When she saw that Pittsburgh was making a rare trip to Kansas City, she jumped on her laptop and bought tickets.
"I didn't even look at the price," she said. "I just knew it was going to be an epic Christmas and I'd be mom of the year if I got Steelers tickets."
Ticket resale sites saw an uptick in traffic, too. Jeff Goodman, the CEO of Overland Park-based TicketSmarter, said visits to their site spiked as soon as the team released its schedule for the season.
He said the high-profile games, coupled with cooped-up fans wanted to return to games, is likely to drive up prices a bit.
"Everyone expects the fall to be 100 percent capacity and back to normal," Goodman said. "You're going to see increased demand here and across the country."
Goodman is excited to watch football in person, too.
"We're really excited as fans and we're looking forward to getting back to normal," he said.
