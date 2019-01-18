OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – With all the excitement, many Chiefs fans want to look the part. One Overland Park store is giving fans more dapper option than just a t-shirt.
Danny Assal has owned Dan’s Clothier and Tailor for more than 30 years.
The hangers in the back and pants on the ironing board show Assal has many classic suit colors like blue, black and brown, but this year, he gave his vendors a new challenge.
“I actually ran my supplier out of red items,” he explained.
Assal is one of the few clothiers in the city with red on hand, and not just any hue.
“It’s Chiefs red,” he noted. “Red suits, red sport coats and red pants.”
The clothier said men are coming in to his shop looking for red to wear at watch parties and to the office, leading to a boom in Chiefs-colored items.
“I sold more in two weeks then I have in 34 years,” Assal said. “In two weeks we sold almost 50 red ties.”
These shows of support for the Chiefs doesn’t come cheap, though, with suits costing up to $500 and people paying $300 for a sport coat.
While the Chiefs are getting ready for the AFC Championship game Sunday, Assal is preparing, too.
“I’m actually restocking everything,” he said. “I ordered 100 red ties.”
KCTV5 is the home of the Chiefs for AFC Championship Sunday, with the Price Chopper Pregame Show at 10 a.m., KCTV5 Road to Atlanta at 1 p.m. and kickoff at 5:40 p.m.
