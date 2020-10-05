KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Social media is lighting up with fans commenting on their team’s fake crowd noise that is pumping into their stadiums and the TV broadcasts.
The NFL said teams can turn up pre-recorded crowd noise to 80 decibels. Although that’s well below the record at Arrowhead, fans still notice the difference.
“Let’s just call it what it is. We’ve got a football season with no one in the stands for a lot of places,” said Chiefs fan Tim Giblin. “Why fake it?”
@NFL Please, turn down the fake crowd noise. Making the almost non-existent crowd so loud that the announcers are drowned out ruins the viewing experience.— Doug D'Albini (@DDAlbini) September 21, 2020
“It’s annoying, but a lot of the things we’re dealing with right now are annoying,” said Chiefs fan Paul Goebel. “So, I think everyone is trying to make the best of it, but it’s going to take some getting used to for sure.”
This fake crowd noise is dumb— Baseballgirl77💙❤⚾🦩 (@GoensStephanie) September 21, 2020
Some fans are supportive of a crowd, even if it’s artificial.
“To be honest, I like it,” said Chiefs fan Tijuan Porter. “We need that experience.”
I love the fake crowd noise in basketball and football. I know I’m in the minority but it just adds to the presentation on TV.— Brian B. Shynin' (@BrianBShynin) September 21, 2020
“I don’t think it’s a bad thing,” said Chiefs fan Brandon Frazier. “It’s fine for the players it kind of brings back the emotion.”
Coach Any Reid admits it’s odd, but he gets into a zone during the game. Players say it’s not like anything they’ve experienced.
“It is different. It’s not like practice because at practice you at least get music playing,” Patrick Mahomes said. “It’s all about feeding off your own energy.”
Defensive tackle Chris Jones said the people on the sidelines help with a lack of them in the stands.
“We fed off each other as teammates,” Jones said. “That’s what got us through the game.”
There’s also a petition floating around asking the NFL to stop fake crowd noise. It doesn’t have too many signatures, but there’s strong support on social media.
