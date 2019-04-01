KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Monday, funding was approved to hire a moving company to use semi-trucks to haul seats from Arrowhead and store them for three months. That will cost Jackson County nearly $43,000.
When the Chiefs decided to replace their seats with wider seats that include cup holders, several plans emerged on what should happen to the old ones.
“I had a resolution to let the Chiefs go ahead and handle it. They could market it. They could sell it and run it through their recycling people,” Jackson County 4th District legislator Dan Tarwater said.
Tarwater said the Chiefs could have cut the county a check for an estimated $25,000-$28,000 for the recycled materials. Jackson County Executive Frank White said county codes and statutes would not allow that.
“I think the bottom line here is that it is county property, I think we’d be doing the county taxpayers a disservice if we let them all get recycled,” White said.
Instead, the seats will now be up for sale, eventually.
“That’s when I said this seems to be one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen done before,” Tarwater said.
Tarwater is skeptical the seats will sell.
“It’s in a thousand pieces and most of it is broken. The seats are cracked because when the contractors took them out, they just ripped them out,” Tarwater explained.
White said similar removed seats have sold to collectors and sentimental fans.
“When they took seats out of the Astrodome at one point and they offered those seats to the public at $200 a pair. They sold over 7,000. They made a lot of money for the county,” White said.
So we decided to ask Chiefs fans how much they’d be willing to pay.
“I’m willing to pay $100 for a seat,” Michael Wheeler said.
“Probably $30-$40 bucks,” Casey John said.
“Nothing. I saw pictures in the paper it looked like a pile of trash,” David Cooper said.
Then we showed those fans a photo of the seats in their current condition.
“oh yeah I think my first estimate was probably about right,” John said.
“Oh. Since it’s a part of history. I stick with my price,” Wheeler said.
It’s unclear when the seats could officially go on sale or how much they’d cost. The seats could be moved from Lot E to storage as early as Tuesday. KCTV5 will follow the process and let you know when they are for sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.