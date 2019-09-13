KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Las Vegas construction worker who buried a Chiefs flag under the Raiders' new stadium spoke out to KCTV5 News this week, reflecting on his heroic act and the aftermath.

Gerard DeCosta, a lifelong Chiefs fan living in Las Vegas, did what any die-hard Kingdom fan would do if given the chance---He received national acclaim in 2017 for burying a Chiefs flag in the construction work underneath the Raiders' new stadium in Sin City.

A picture of DeCosta holding the Chiefs Kingdom flag and explaining what he did went viral in late 2017. The Raiders are set to move from Oakland to Las Vegas in time for the 2020 season.

DeCosta, a Hawaii native who had recently moved to Las Vegas, said he started hatching the scheme when he was assigned to the Raiders stadium job.

When the story about DeCosta burying the Chiefs flag went viral, his boss initially wanted to fire him. He ended up just being banned from the location, though, and was assigned to other job sites.

DeCosta is still working construction in Las Vegas, but with a different company.

"The most they could do was keep me banned from working at the stadium," he said. "When they sent me out to a different site, not knowing that was the area where they had the bleachers, and I was like, 'Oh! I got to take advantage of this too.' When I did that too, they were like, 'Oh man, here we go. We told you not to do what you did, and you did it again.' But hey, you only live once."

DeCosta later did some construction work on the Raiders' training facility. He was required to sign papers promising he wouldn't wear or smuggle in any Chiefs merchandise.

"The funny part is, my whole family are Raiders fans. They thought the whole incident was funny," DeCosta said. "I always talk a lot of crap about the Raiders, so when I went out to the site, I was looking forward to that."