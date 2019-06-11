KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs star Defensive tackle Chris Jones has not shown up for minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs, a report says.
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport sent out in a tweet:
Chiefs star DT Chris Jones, whose contract negotiations have stalled, is not present with the team today and not expected to be at minicamp, sources say. He’ll be subject to fines.
#Chiefs star DT Chris Jones, whose contract negotiations have stalled, is not present with the team today and not expected to be at minicamp, sources say. He’ll be subject to fines.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 11, 2019
Last season, Jones had 35 tackles, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a touchdown and an interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.