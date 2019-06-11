APTOPIX Broncos Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones (95) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (4) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. 

 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs star Defensive tackle Chris Jones has not shown up for minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs, a report says.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport sent out in a tweet:

Chiefs star DT Chris Jones, whose contract negotiations have stalled, is not present with the team today and not expected to be at minicamp, sources say. He’ll be subject to fines.

Last season, Jones had 35 tackles, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a touchdown and an interception.

