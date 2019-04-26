NASHVILLE, TN (KCTV) — The Kansas City Chiefs looked to add speed on both sides of the ball in the second round of the NFL draft Friday.
After trading picks with the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City selected Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman with the 56th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs traded the 61st pick and the 167th pick of the draft for the move.
Hardman pulled down 34 catches in 2018 for the Bulldogs, racking up 532 yards and seven scores.
He also returned kicks for Georgia and was named to ESPN.com’s First Team and SI.com’s Second Team as a kick returner.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said General Manager Brett Veach had had his eye on Hardman “from the get-go” and that the organization loves his speed.
“We look forward to adding him to our wide receiving core,” Reid said of Hardman.
He also claimed the current controversy surrounding Tyreek Hill was not a factor in the pick, saying it, “doesn’t have anything to do with things going on now.”
Reid did make comparisons between Hill and Hardman, saying the former Georgia Bulldog is coming into the league at a similar level Hill was at three seasons ago when he joined the Chiefs.
Kansas City made another addition to their defense by taking Juan Thornhill from Virginia with the 63rd overall pick.
Thornhill was an All-ACC pick in 2018 while leading the Cavaliers with 98 tackles. He also had six interceptions for 141 yards for UVA.
Reid noted the speed of Thornhill, saying both he and Hardman have the ability to play a factor in the return game.
“We’re loving energy givers, and both of these guys I think have that ability,” he said.
