MISSION, KS (KCTV) –- Chris Jones will announce Friday a partnership with Special Olympics.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will announce his new partnership with Special Olympics Kansas and Missouri.
Jones will be serving as the advocate and a support system for the Kansas City metro Special Olympics athletes.
Jones will host a football clinic for Special Olympics athletes and will also host a bowling fundraiser which will be open to the public.
The bowling fundraiser will be called “Chris Jones Bowling for Medals.” The event will allow a certain number of people to buy tickets to be able to bowl alongside Jones and other Chiefs players. No dates have been set for either event at this time.
Jones will also be attending at least one Special Olympics event in the Kansas City metro each year. At these events, Jones will be talking with the athletes, handing out medals and encouraging athletes at the competitions.
