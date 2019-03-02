KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/CBS SPORTS) -- A source has confirmed that the Chiefs will be placing their franchise tag on Dee Ford.
The source said it will likely happen today or tomorrow.
It's worth pointing out the Chiefs will still entertain trade offers for their star pass rusher, particularly with the switch to a 4-3 defense, but it seemed likely Ford was destined for the franchise tag after recording 13 sacks in 2018, the second time he's posted double-digit sacks in the last three years.
The former first-round pick would have been one of the premiere pass rushers available on the open market, so it's possible the Chiefs could find a willing trade partner for the 27-year-old.
