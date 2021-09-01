KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have confirmed that Tyrann Mathieu is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
According to Brad Gee with the Chiefs, what this means is that he has either a) returned a positive test himself or b) had close contact with someone who has tested positive.
The Chiefs will not confirm if a player has been vaccinated or not.
However, at 4:33 p.m. on Sept. 1, Tyrann Mathieu tweeted from his @Mathieu_Era account: "yes I am vaxxed....."
Mathieu plays as a safety for the Chiefs.
The NFL's 2021 COVID-19 protocols can be viewed here.
