KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs confirmed Britt Reid was placed on administrative leave through the duration of his contract. The contract has expired and Britt Reid is no longer an employee.

Search warrant: Investigators will examine Britt Reid’s cell phone to determine if it was used around time of crash It could be several weeks before the investigation into a crash involving Britt Reid that critically injured a five-year-old girl is complete. According to Kansas City police, the five-year-old girl remains in critical condition following the February 4th crash near I-435 and Stadium Drive.

Prior to the Chiefs confirmation, the NFL released the league’s first statement following a crash involving Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid that critically injured a five-year-old.

A GoFundMe account set up for five-year-old Ariel and her family has raised more than $440,000. The investigation into the crash continues.

The statement released by the NFL said, “Our primary concern is for the young girl, her family and the others who were injured.” The matter will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Andy Reid says his son went through surgery following car crash injuring 2 young kids Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says his son went through surgery following last Thursday night’s crash that critically injured a 5-year-old girl and sent a 4-year-old boy to the hospital.

The NFL’s 2020 personal conduct policy states that everyone who is a part of the league must refrain from “conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in” the NFL. The policy includes coaches.

According to court records, on February 4th around 9:10PM, Andy Reid’s son Britt Reid was involved in a crash near I-435 and Stadium Drive that sent five-year-old Ariel to the hospital with critical injuries. Investigators believe Britt Reid crashed his truck into a car that had run out of gas and another vehicle that was driven by family members who came to help the stranded driver.

Chiefs' Reid: 'My heart bleeds' for those in son's car crash Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Sunday night that his “heart bleeds” for those injured in a car crash involving his son, assistant coach Britt Reid, that left two children with injuries and one of them hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators are waiting on crime lab toxicology results for blood drawn from Britt Reid to try to determine if he was impaired at the time of the crash. According to a search warrant filed in the case, an officer reported Reid smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot. When asked if he had been drinking, the officer said Reid told him he had 2-3 drinks.

GoFundMe for 5-year-old critically hurt in crash involving Chiefs assistant coach A GoFundMe page for a 5-year-old girl family says was critically wounded in a crash involving Chiefs linebacker coach Britt Reid has raised thousands of dollars in just one day.

In Wednesday’s statement, a spokesperson for the NFL said, “We will continue to monitor developments and when law enforcement has completed its review, we will address this matter and take any appropriate action.”

Child hurt in crash involving Reid’s son A 5-year-old is fighting for their life after a three-vehicle crash near Arrowhead Stadium, which Kansas City police say involved Chiefs Linebackers Coach Britt Reid.

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs released a statement that said they have reached out to Ariel's family to offer support and resources and will continue to pray for her recovery.