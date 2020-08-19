KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Chiefs will have to start the 2020 season without a key member of their defense.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland confirmed just minutes ago that he is suspended.

It has not been confirmed if the possible suspension stems from his arrest in April or a separate incident. Breeland was arrested on April 28 in South Carolina.

The police report obtained by KCTV5 News says a deputy saw Breeland smoking a joint when he pulled up to a gas station. The sheriff’s office reports Breeland attempted to flee the scene after being told he was detained.

If suspended, Breeland would be out for the Chiefs season opener at home against the Houston Texans, as well as the games against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Baltimore Ravens, and New England Patriots.

The Chiefs resigned Breeland to a one-year deal in April after he played every game in the 2019 season, compiling 37 solo tackles, two fumble recoveries and a pair of interceptions during the regular season.

The six-year veteran was also a force for KC in the playoffs, tallying 15 solo tackles and snagging an interception in the the Super Bowl win over San Francisco.

Earlier this year Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said he would "reserve judgement" in the matter until the legal process played out.

In a statement on social media, Breeland said he wanted to "apologize, publicly, to the entire Chiefs organization, my coaches, teammates, family and fans," adding that he accepts "full responsibility for my actions."