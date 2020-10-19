KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Chiefs have five inactive players for Monday nights game.
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills Monday night at 4 p.m.
Inactive players for the Chiefs tonight are:
- WR Sammy Watkins
- RB Le’Veon Bell
- RB DeAndre Washington
- LB Darius Harris
- DE Demone Harris
Inactive players for the Bills tonight are:
- QB Jake Fromm
- G Quinton Spain
- DT Harrison Phillips
- RB TJ Yeldon
- TE Dawson Knox
- LB Matt Milano
- DE Trent Murphy
