KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested Tuesday afternoon in York County, South Carolina on multiple charges.

According to information from the York County Sheriff’s Office, Breeland faces charges of resisting arrest, open container of alcohol, transporting alcohol with a broken seal in a vehicle, possession of marijuana and driving without a license.

Breeland was booked into the county jail Tuesday afternoon, and as of 8 p.m. CDT he was still listed as being in custody.

KCTV5 News reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs for a comment.

"Chiefs are aware of the situation but no further comment at this time," a PR official said.

Breeland signed with Kansas City last March on a $2 million contract with $3 million possible in incentives. He played in 16 games for the Chiefs, starting 15 of them, racking up 37 solo tackles in the regular season.

The Chiefs have reportedly re-signed Breeland to a 1-year, $4.5 million deal.

