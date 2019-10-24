KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might be back out at practice, but his backups need to be ready to go come Sunday.
Another day of practice Thursday meant another day in which Mahomes has yet to be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.
He looks far from being ready to start again in an NFL game, so the coaching staff has Matt Moore taking the starting reps this week at practices.
“Both guys are getting reps. Matt’s been doing a hell of a job, Pat’s been doing a hell of a job,” offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said of Mahomes Thursday. “Those guys are both competitive.”
"Well, watching Pat, it’s easy to want to play like him, which I can't," Moore said.
The backup QB’s sentiment is easy to understand – no one can play like Mahomes. Still, Moore at least brings experience to the table.
"Matt's been there, he’s done that. He’s played from a starter’s perspective and he’s played from a backup perspective,” Bieniemy said. “But Matt is very sharp. He has a way of commanding an offense. I know he's excited about just the opportunity that’s just been presented to him."
Behind him is Kyle Shurmur, who got moved up to the active roster. Shurmur’s dad Pat is the head coach for the Giants. The elder Shurmur told the media he's excited his son got moved up so he doesn't have to pay for his Uber rides anymore.
"Every day in practice, me and Matt, when Pat was in, were working on scout team, so we got to go against the first defense,” Kyle Shurmur said. “We just continue to improve our mechanics and learn the system."
In the chance that Mahomes is ruled out on Sunday, it's going to take another big performance from the defense to stay in it against the Packers, and they know it.
“We’re quite aware of what’s going on around us,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said Thursday. “I’m grateful that we’re rolling into where everybody can see our progression as a defense. We just have to control what we can control, no matter where the ball is on the field."
The Chiefs defense also had four starters sit out of practice Thursday, but good news is that Tanoh Kpassagnon returned and was a full participant after missing Wednesday.
