KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The champions are home!
The Chiefs touched down at KCI around 3:30 p.m. on Monday and arrived back at Arrowhead soon thereafter.
The team was greeted with a water cannon salute by the Kansas City Missouri Fire Department at the airport and the pilot of that flight waved a Chiefs flag as the team got off the plane.
Andy Reid got off the plane holding the Lombardi trophy and there were smiles all around as the champions came back to the Kingdom! The other players walked up behind Coach Reid, many of them stopping to give the trophy a little bit of love.
Patrick Mahomes is not with them because he’s still celebrating at Disney World.
Chopper 5 was overhead as the bus made its way to Arrowhead. From above, you could see fans pulled over and lining overpasses to welcome the Chiefs back home.
Arrowhead crews had all the roads to the practice facility blocked off, so the chances of fans out there getting a glimpse of the champs was small.
There were a lot of fans outside Arrowhead taking pictures in their championship gear with the stadium in the background. There were also a lot of folks visiting the pro shop.
Everywhere we went in the main terminal, all people were asking was “Are they back?“ and “Where are they?” It’s safe to say Kansas City is more than excited to welcome our champs home!
It seems the first opportunity for fans to welcome the Chiefs home will be at the parade on Wednesday.
As for KCTV5, we watched as the players left the stadium moments after arriving back at the facility, many with huge smiles. Chris Jones even rolled down his windows to greet the police officers blocking the road for their passage.
Right now, most of the Chiefs are likely in their homes resting after what was likely an exhausting weekend locking down that trophy.
