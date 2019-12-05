KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Chiefs fans will have a home on the radio dial to catch games next season.

The team announced a new multi-year agreement with Entercom Communications Thursday that will have 106.5 The Wolf FM as the new flagship station for the Chiefs Radio Network starting in mid-February 2020.

“We look forward to partnering with 106.5 The Wolf and the powerful Entercom family of stations,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a release. “The ability to bring our game broadcasts and existing weekly radio shows under one roof is a large part of this change, but we are equally excited about creating new content and developing new opportunities for Chiefs fans to engage with their favorite team.”

The agreement covers all Kansas City preseason, regular season and post season games. Mitch Holthus is scheduled to return as the play-by-play announcer for radio broadcasts.

In addition to the game coverage, 610 Sports Radio will become the official broadcast partner of the Chiefs, giving the station broadcast rights to content such as in-season coach’s press conference, a weekly one-on-one interview with the starting quarterback and the weekly Chiefs Kingdom Radio Show.

“We are extremely pleased to enter into this new partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the NFL’s most well respected and prestigious organizations,” Dave Alpert, Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom Kansas City, said.

Currently, Chiefs radio broadcast originate from KCFX, 101 The FOX, which has been broadcasting Kansas City games since 1990.