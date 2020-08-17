KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Fans looking to pack Arrowhead Stadium in a few weeks may have to instead watch KC at home on television.
The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday afternoon that they will start the 2020 season only allowing for 22 percent seating capacity at Arrowhead in an effort to follow coronavirus safety guidelines.
Team officials said the organization worked with the NFL, Mayor Quinton Lucas and the Kansas City Health Department and staff at the University of Kansas Health System.
The drop in single game ticket availability has also changed the team’s ticket sales plans, with single-game tickets for the first three matchups will go on sale to season ticket holders on Monday, August 24.
The season ticket holders will have the opportunity to get their tickets in order of tenure, and tickets will be sold in grouped pods of seats, with season ticket holders able to get as many as six seats in a pod.
If there are any tickets left after season-ticket holders make their purchases, the remaining spots will be sold first to Jackson County residents and then the general public.
In addition to the restriction in the number of fans in the stands, staff at Arrowhead Stadium are making a number of additional changes in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, including enhanced cleaning and sanitization measures, staff health screenings and PPE use and going complexly cashless in the stadium.
Fans going to the games will be required to have masks on at all time except when actively eating or drinking, and all bags will be banned from the stadium.
Tailgating will also be restricted, with parking only being open to ticket holders and cars being parked with a space between each one. Fans are asked to tailgate only with people in their ticket “pod” and in the area near their vehicle, and there will be a “tailgate-free” zone for fans looking for that option.
For the full list of new guidelines, head to Chiefs.com/Stadium/COVID.
