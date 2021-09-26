Chiefs 49ers Football

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. 

 (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

UPDATE: The Chiefs announced during their noon press conference Monday that Head Coach Andy Reid has been released from the hospital and is "in great spirits."

Reid will be back at work later today or Tuesday morning, the Chiefs announced.

Previous coverage is below.

------------------

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs say head coach Andy Reid was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital following Sunday's game against the Chargers. 

The Chiefs say Reid is doing well and is in stable condition. 

Full statement:

ORIGINAL STORY 

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid missed Sunday's postgame press conference after the team said he was feeling ill. 

Chiefs Executive Vice President of Communications Ted Crews said he was getting checked out by the team's medical staff. 

Reid did address the team after the game.

NFL Network reporter James Palmer tweeted on Sunday that Reid left the stadium in an ambulance and that players did not know he was feeling ill. 

"Everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution," Palmer reported. 

The Chiefs did not confirm that report. 

There's no additional information at this time. 

