UPDATE: The Chiefs announced during their noon press conference Monday that Head Coach Andy Reid has been released from the hospital and is "in great spirits."
Reid will be back at work later today or Tuesday morning, the Chiefs announced.
Previous coverage is below.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs say head coach Andy Reid was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital following Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The Chiefs say Reid is doing well and is in stable condition.
Full statement:
Head Coach Andy Reid felt ill at the conclusion of the game. He was evaluated by our medical staff in the locker room, & as a precaution, was transported to The University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation. Coach is doing well, currently resting & in stable condition— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 27, 2021
ORIGINAL STORY
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid missed Sunday's postgame press conference after the team said he was feeling ill.
Chiefs Executive Vice President of Communications Ted Crews said he was getting checked out by the team's medical staff.
Reid did address the team after the game.
NFL Network reporter James Palmer tweeted on Sunday that Reid left the stadium in an ambulance and that players did not know he was feeling ill.
"Everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution," Palmer reported.
Chiefs announced Andy Reid was feeling ill, so he did not address media out of caution. I can confirm he left the stadium in an ambulance. Players didn’t know he wasn’t feeling well and were told he should be ok. Everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 26, 2021
The Chiefs did not confirm that report.
I’m praying for my Head Coach & I’m hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy!— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 26, 2021
There's no additional information at this time.
