KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Chiefs have signed wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a contract extension.

The team announced the deal in a release Friday but did not immediately disclose the details. NFL Network host Ian Rapoport has reported that the deal is for three years and valued at $54 million.

We have signed WR Tyreek Hill to contract extension. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 6, 2019

Reports Thursday noted that the team was looking to wrap up an extension for Hill, who is entering his fourth season in the NFL, before the team's season kicked off in Jacksonville Sunday.

In a statement from the team, General Manager Brett Veach called Hill an “elite player” who was a “major role in our team’s success.”

“We’re pleased we were able to reach an agreement with Tyreek to keep him in a Chiefs uniform for the foreseeable future,” Veach said. “He understands our expectations of him as a member of this team and community. This extension is contingent upon the conditions Tyreek agreed to adhere to upon his return to the team in July.”

Hill, who grabbed 12 touchdowns and tallied 1,479 yards for Kansas City last year, said he was “grateful for the opportunity.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue my playing career here in Kansas City,” the receiver said. “Kansas City is my home, and I appreciate the love and support from Clark Hunt, Coach Reid and Brett Veach along with my coaches and teammates. To Chiefs Kingdom, you’re the best fans in the world.”

In his three seasons with the Chiefs, Hill has been named to the Pro-Bowl three times and has twice been a First Team All-Pro. Hill has scored 25 receiving touchdowns, with another four coming on the ground and five more as a returner.

