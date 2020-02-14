KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday that they have reached a multi-year deal to keep their training camp operations in St. Joseph on the campus on Missouri Western State University.
The new deal is for three years, with an option to extend the partnership for two more years after 2022.
As part of the agreement, the university is making a number of enhancements to the facilities, including developing a new seating area on the north end of the practice fields. There is also being renovations done to the school’s Scanlon Hall, which houses players, coaches and staff when the Chiefs are in St. Joe.
“We are thrilled to announce that we will return to Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph community this summer, and that we will remain there for the foreseeable future,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a release. “I want to thank President Matt Wilson and Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Josh Looney for their leadership throughout this process and we look forward to starting our 2020 season at Missouri Western again this summer.”
This year will mark the 11th straight year of Kansas City holding training camp on the MWSU campus, which is the third longest tenure for a Chiefs training camp location.
“The Chiefs magical Super Bowl season kicked off at Missouri Western, and we hope to see similar results in the future,” Looney said. “We continue to have a tremendously positive relationship with the Chiefs and appreciate the club’s interest in our world-class facilities and beautiful campus. After another outstanding season, we anticipate that excitement will be at an all-time high.”
More details on fan events for the 2020 Chiefs Training Camp are expected to be released this June.
