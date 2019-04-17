KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --The NFL released the Kansas City Chiefs’ full 2019-20 schedule Wednesday night.
The 16-game schedule includes a game in Mexico City against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 18 (week 11 of the season). Similar to last season, this will serve officially as a road game for Kansas City, meaning the team will still play eight home games at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City was scheduled to play in Mexico City during the 2018-19 season, however the game was moved due to poor field conditions.
In addition to the the Monday Night Football matchup in Mexico City, the Chiefs will play in front of nation-wide audiences four other times, facing the Colts in Week 5, the Broncos in Week 7, the Packers in Week 8 and the Bears in Week 16
In week 14 the Chiefs are scheduled to travel to Foxborough for a tilt with the New England Patriots in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game. This marks the fourth consecutive season the two teams have faced each other during the regular season.
Chiefs 2019-20 schedule
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|Sept. 8
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jacksonville
|Sept. 15
|Oakland Raiders
|Oakland
|Sept. 22
|Baltimore Ravens
|Kansas City
|Sept. 29
|Detroit Lions
|Detroit
|Oct. 6
|Indianapolis Colts
|Kansas City
|Oct. 13
|Houston Texans
|Kansas City
|Oct. 17
|Denver Broncos
|Denver
|Oct. 27
|Green Bay Packers
|Kansas City
|Nov. 3
|Minnesota Vikings
|Kansas City
|Nov. 10
|Tennessee Titans
|Nashville
|Nov. 18
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Mexico City
|Nov. 24
|BYE
|Dec. 1
|Oakland Raiders
|Kansas City
|Dec. 8
|New England Patriots
|Foxborough
|Dec. 15
|Denver Broncos
|Kansas City
|Dec. 22
|Chicago Bears
|Chicago
|Dec. 29
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Kansas City
After reaching the AFC Championship Game last season, the Chiefs will play a total of four games against teams who qualified for the playoffs in the 2018-19 season, including the Patriots (11-5), Chargers (12-4) and Chicago Bears (12-4).
The Chiefs had a combined record of 2-2 against those teams in regular season play in 2018-19.
Single game tickets for the 2019 season will go on sale beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. CT. Chiefs season ticket holders will have access to a presale event that begins Thursday at 8 a.m. CT.
