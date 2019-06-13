KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It looks like Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is sticking around for a while.
On Thursday, organization tweeted that they've signed him to a contract extension. Butker then tweeted that he will be a part of the team of the next six years.
Nicknamed "Butt Kicker," Butker joined the Chiefs in 2017 after being picked in the 7th round of NFL Draft.
“Thanks to the organization for their belief in me and thanks to all of Chiefs Kingdom for the love!” he tweeted. “Excited to be a part of this team for the next six years.”
Proud to announce that I’ve signed an extension with the @Chiefs ‼️Thanks to the organization for their belief in me and thanks to all of Chiefs Kingdom for the love! Excited to be a part of this team for the next six years. #ForTheBrand #ChiefsKingdom #LetsRoll pic.twitter.com/0VENXx5oZs— Harrison Butker (@buttkicker7) June 13, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.