Chiefs K Butker named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month
(Associated Press)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It looks like Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is sticking around for a while.

On Thursday, organization tweeted that they've signed him to a contract extension. Butker then tweeted that he will be a part of the team of the next six years.

Nicknamed "Butt Kicker," Butker joined the Chiefs in 2017 after being picked in the 7th round of NFL Draft.

“Thanks to the organization for their belief in me and thanks to all of Chiefs Kingdom for the love!” he tweeted. “Excited to be a part of this team for the next six years.”

